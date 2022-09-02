President Yoweri Museveni has mourned His Royal Highness the late Patrick Izimba Gologolo, who passed on a few days ago.

HRH Izimba has been the 25th Ngobi of Kigulu Chiefdom in the Cultural Institution of Busoga. He was laid to rest yesterday Thursday in Nasuti, Iganga and the President was represented by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“On behalf of the Government of Uganda and on my own behalf, I wish to extend our sincere heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Isebantu Kyabazinga Wa Busoga, all members of Late Prince Kilegeya Dawson’s family, the people of Iganga district, the entire Busoga Kingdom and the entire nation upon this sad loss,” President Museveni said in his condolence message read for him by Hon. Babalanda.

The President also disclosed that by HRH Izimba’s death, the nation has lost a hardworking leader, elder and patriot who made outstanding contributions towards the development of Busoga and Uganda.

“He has served with diligence and commitment as Ngobi of Kigulu since the year 2000 when he was enthroned until his demise. The Late Patrick Izimba Gologolo will be remembered for his contribution as an Anthropologist and Researcher who was passionate about the documentation of Busoga kingdom history,” Mr. Museveni noted

He further stated that the late Izimba was a peace maker who cherished unity among his people.

“I call upon leaders to emulate his example in building stronger and cohesive communities for better development and growth. The NRM government will continue to stand as a vanguard of justice, peace, security, democracy and reconciliation. The ideals of Anti-sectarianism, unity, liberation and transformation shall always guide our mission for a prosperous Uganda,” Gen. Museveni asserted, adding, “Busoga kingdom, being one of the oldest kingdoms in the Great Lakes region, occupies a place of significance in the history of our nation and the NRM government continues to enjoy a cordial and very healthy relationship with the Kingdom.”