By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

The Gulu district leadership yesterday 1st September 2022 applauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for establishing regional industrial Hubs for the skilling of youths across the country.

In a meeting initiated by the office of the Resident District Commissioner Gulu, The LCIII Chairperson of Unyama sub-county Mr. Justine Kidega said that the creation of Oding Youth skilling Hub at Unyama has attracted many able youths into the skilling industry which is likely to impact on jobs creations after completion of various courses being offered by the institution.

Mr. Patrick Komakech, the LCIII of Patiko Sub County praised the office of the RDC Gulu for inviting them together with their Gombolola Internal Security Officers to discuss government programs.

“I must thank the government for coming up with the Parish Development Model program. This project if implemented well will improve the wellbeing of the citizens,” he added.

Gulu district Deputy Resident Commissioner, Mr. Cosmas James Okidi revealed that the call for this meeting was to have the ideological orientations of sub-county leadership to forge a way on good practices and to sensitize the leaders on various government programs aimed at eradicating poverty amongst Ugandans.

“This meeting was also to sharpen the thinking of our grassroots leaders and also to empower them to execute their mandates in serving humanity per the relevant laws governing this country,” he added.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr. Charles Ichogor, appreciated the sub-county Leaders for honoring the invitation and encouraged them to coordinate with different offices in carrying out their mandates.

Mr. Ichogor emphasized the sub-county security meeting and monitoring projects within the administrative units, PDM, Emyooga, and others, and urged them to have a quarterly meeting with sub-county leadership.