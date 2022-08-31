The Ntungamo District LC V Chairperson, Sam Mucunguzi has dropped his Finance Secretary Naboth Mpirirwe for alleged incompetence. Mucunguzi sacked Mpiririrwe on Tuesday afternoon during a council sitting presided over by the speaker, Nicholas Twikirize.

Mpirirwe’s trouble started after he failed to avail reports from his committee, a move that angered the councilors, who questioned his ability to run the office of Finance secretary.

Denis Muhumuza, the Itojo sub-County LC V councilor, said that the council had taken a while without getting reports from the Finance committee and it was becoming hard for them to pass resolutions for developing the district.

He said that two councils had passed without getting the finance committee reports. Bernard Nahabwe Mukasa, Ruhaama Sub County LC V councilor asked Council to give Mpirirwe the benefit of the doubt and allow him one more chance to present his reports in the next Council.

However, the Ntungamo LC V Chairperson, Sam Muchunguzi told the council that the Local Government Act 243 section 20 allows him to dismiss a member of the executive noting that he had decided to relieve Mpirirwe of his duties effective immediately due to incompetence. He went on to appoint Grace Twinomugisha, the Kitwe Town council female councilor to replace Mpiririrwe.

When asked about his sacking, Mpirirwe said he would first consult his lawyer for guidance before deciding his next course of action. The speaker Nicholas Twikirize directed Mpirirwe to hand over office within two weeks to allow the newly appointed Finance secretary to handle the reports for the next sitting.

Earlier last month, Mucunguzi summoned Mpirirwe to defend himself against allegations of extortion leveled against him by residents with promises of helping them to secure jobs in the district. According to the summons, the applicants claimed to have given Mpirirwe between Shillings 3 to 5 depending on the job applied for. Mpirirwe has since denied the accusations.