The Uganda People’s Defence Forces- UPDF medics participating in the on-going 4th edition of the rotational EAC Armed Forces Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities in Tanzania have today been urged to serve beyond self, ensure standards and satisfy the needs of patients.

These remarks were made by the UPDF Chief for CIMIC Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande as he inspected departments of the ongoing medical camp at Mpendae Level II Hospital in Zanzibar.

He was guided by Dr. Ahmad Hamis and UPDF CIMIC Deputy Contingent commander and head medical component, Col Dr. Ambrose Oiko.

Brig Gen Rwashande inspected the Dental and Eye care unit, examination/consultation room, pharmacy and theatre among others.

The same UPDF CIMIC contingent was also involved in public health sensitisation activities in the community.

Headed by Maj Godfrey Kashaka from the UPDF and deputized by Capt Hope Stanley Dagaa from the Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces (TPDF), CIMIC teams also distributed dozens of mosquito nets to households and conducted public health lectures on streets and wards of Mpendae at the coastal town of Zanzibar region.