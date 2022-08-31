Herdsmen from Napak have entered Katakwi district with more than 1,500 cattle citing insecurity at home. Information from Katakwi district indicates that the Bokora herdsmen are fleeing from the Jie warriors, said to be attacking places in Apeitolim sub county in Napak district.

Geoffrey Omolo, the Katakwi District LC V Chairperson, says that he first received a call over the Karimojong infiltration from the battalion commander indicating that the group had moved in with about 700 head of cattle. He says that the group had more than 50 kraals attended by several herdsmen.

Omolo says that they have held two meetings with his counterparts in Karamoja and the security heads over the matter. He notes that much as there’s need to co-exist, the Bokora herdsmen are unruly to be accommodated in the district.

Katakwi Resident District Commissioner, Geoffrey Katamba says the herdsmen have settled in Okulonyo and Ongongoja sub-counties. Katamba says the influx of the Karimojong herdsmen is already raising tension among the communities in the district.

Napak District LC V Chairperson, John Paul Kodet, said that he is not aware of the infiltration of the Bokora herdsmen into Katakwi except the raids from the Jie.

But his colleague from Kotido, Paul Komol Lotee, says that he has not heard about any attacks by the Jie community on the Bokora for the last two months. Komol said that the Bokora herdsmen could be alleging attacks by the Jie to gain sympathy for accessing Katakwi.

There has been relative calm in Katakwi and Kapelebyong districts, which neighbor Karamoja over the last few months after the government deployed more soldiers in the area. The deployment followed renewed cattle thefts and killings in Teso that left several people homeless early in the year.