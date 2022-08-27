The UPDF Chief of Personnel and Administration (CPA) Brig Gen Eugene Ssebugwawo has officiated at the hand and take over function of the office of the UPDF Director Women Affairs (DWA) from Brig Gen Agnes Musoke to Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera at the Land Force Headquarters Bombo, Luwero district.

Brig Gen Ssebugwawo, in his remarks, encouraged Lt Col Musuya to pick a leaf from her predecessor since she is not new in the Directorate. “I don’t think you will find a lot of hurdles provided you offer a positive working environment like your predecessor,” he mentioned.

He further called upon female Officers and Militants under the DWA to cooperate and network with the new Director.

The CPA wished both the Incoming and Outgoing best of luck.

DWA in the UPDF is charged with the responsibility of empowering female combatants by developing their careers and eventual progression with in the forces.

Brig Gen Musoke who assumed the office of DWA in late 2017 and is retiring this year, used the same opportunity to bid farewell to the UPDF and thanked the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for giving her the platform to serve in different capacities during her tour of duty in the UPDF.

“I take this opportunity to thank His Excellency the President and Commander in Chief for entrusting me as the Director Women Affairs in UPDF, May God bless you. I also thank the UPDF leadership for grooming me right from my youth to date, through various trainings, courses, workshops and seminars, continuous advices. She also acknowledged the DWA staff both Civilians and combatants for the good working relationship. “May the Almighty God reward you abundantly,” Brig Gen Musoke said.

Lt Col Musuya was thankful to the UPDF leadership for giving her the opportunity to explore her leadership skills as the new DWA. She pledged total hardwork and commitment to her new appointment.

The function was also attended by UPDF Directors, Heads of Department from Land Forces Headquarters and DWA staff, among others.