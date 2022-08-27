The current standing impasse at Uganda’s oldest Political Organization, the Democratic Party has called for an intermittent expounding, bringing together the History of Uganda’s pre and post independence Politics, understanding governance and how to change one grouping for the better.

Last month, the President of the Party, Norbert Mao signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of DP with President Yoweri Museveni, on behalf of the National Resistance Movement Organization at State House – Entebbe.

The Agreement would later culminate into the appointment of Norbert Mao as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs in the current government. Sources also indicated that several other Members of the Party will be appointed to such positions while the Secretary General of the Party, Mr. Gerald Siranda would garner support for his next East African Legislative Assembly representation bid.

Well as several of the pundits within the Political grouping were dissatisfied with the agreement and the later appointment of Chairman Mao as the Minister for Justice, others such as the Hon Dennis Fred Mukasa Mbidde supported the move as one that would change the trajectory of the country.

They also indicated that it was not the first time Party leaders are taken into alliances with other Political organizations. Hon Mao cited Hon Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the former President General of the Party as having engaged in the Museveni government as a Minister for Internal Affairs, so did Ssebaana Kizito, a former party President General.

Others also mentioned the founding father of the Democratic Party, Ben Kiwanuka having served as a Chief Justice in the Iddi Amin Regime.

“However, what they do not tell us is that, by the time all our former presidents served in other regimes, Political Parties and organizations had been abolished. President Mao and his cronies should stop likening selves with our gallant leaders,” a Party leader who asked not to be named told this website.

With President Mao at the helm of the Party, most supporters argued that the party was getting a Nationalistic perspective with a President General who was not coming from the central region.

However, several of the outspoken DP Leaders such as Boniface Byanyima and Stanislaus Okuru were from the Western and Eastern Regions.

“So it doesn’t add up that only Mao had given the party a National Perspective,” says James Matovu, a DP Leader in Kalangala District.

In the olden days; at the time of Uganda’s Independence, those were the areas were the Democratic Party was very strong. These were the areas where DP got many members of parliament.

In 1961, the Democratic Party won overwhelmingly outside Buganda and Ben Kiwanuka who was the leader of DP at that time, formed the internal self-government and became the first Prime Minister of Uganda.

The Democratic Party is the second oldest political party in Africa after the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa which was founded by Albert Luthuli and others in 1912.

Many Political Parties in Africa have perished but the Uganda Democratic Party has survived up to now and it will live forever because it is like the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Germany.

It is upon such background that several of the current DP Leaders who disagree with the Memorandum of Understanding believe that it is necessary for Mr. Mao to relieve self of duties, “for you cannot serve two masters at ago.”

“In good practice, you leave and pass the baton to the next leader. You do not go and serve somewhere else while also blocking efficiency in our party,” Says Robert Maggwa, one of the DP leaders in Entebbe.

It is upon such background that several leaders including the Bukoto Central Member of Parliament have voiced concerns for the need of a replacement.

Days after Mao was appointed as the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Engineer Richard Sebamala immediately indicated that he had taken over from Chairman Mao as the party leader. However, the announcement was not immediately effected.

Several Party leaders in Districts such as Masaka, Mpigi and Kalangala with website has spoken to have shown optimism in Sebamala replacing Norbert Mao as one of the leaders who would drive the party forward.

“He has the qualities of a good leader and would immediately engage in the refocusing of the party on to the ideals of good governance and the seeking for power.” says Muhammad Matovu, one of the leaders in South Buganda region.

Sebamala is currently serving his first term as a Member of Parliament. He ousted former Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi to take over Bukoto Central as a legislator.

“His skills in mobilizations and the fact that he can fully utilize them as he did while ousting Ssekandi from Parliament are a requisite for any leader who seeks to rejuvenate the party,” says Adrian Matovu, one of the DP Members this website has spoken to.

Born in 1979, the 42 year old Richard Ssebamala is a professional civil engineer, with vast knowledge in management and resource mobilization. Several of his fellow members of parliament who asked not to be named said the legislator has resource mobilization qualities, good enough for the party to garner resources.

With the emerging new Political faces in East Africa, Sebamala has close ties with the new blood, especially the Kenyan President Elect, William Ruto and other foreign governments. He also holds Security trainings and Electoral Process knowledge. “The youth and elderly appeal to his stature.”

The Politico, an American Political magazines describes qualities of a good Political manager as one who has Focus on his strategic goals, good communication skills, Kind and bold and one who has the capacity and tenacity to contain grit. Grit is a combination of persistence, passion and resilience.

“We cannot say, he has all but, from his oratory and the work so far done, the Party needs a person as such who is free from ridicule immoral party wars that left many of our leaders move to other Political groupings. For is the most ideal,” said a senior party legal officer.

While internal party wars keep taking shape in DP, Sebamala has focused on National politics with a new move, SAVE DP, SAVE UGANDA!

On the periphery, Buikwe South legislator, Bayiga Lulume seeks to take over the leadership of the party. However, in an interview with the Party treasurer Mary Babirye Kabanda, all leaders are welcome and necessary, especially when they combine efforts in the rejuvenation of Uganda’s oldest Political Party.