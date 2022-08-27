The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has this afternoon arrived in the Diocese of Northwest Ankole for his two days official pastoral visit.

He was received at St. Andrews Kabingo Church of Uganda by the Rt Rev Amos Magezi the Diocesan Bishop, Maama Jean Magezi, Clergy, and jubilant Christians.

He will proceed to St. Paul’s Cathedral Ibanda where he will make a prayer and sharing stopover before going for other ministerial obligations for the day.

Tomorrow, he will lead a holy communion service at Kijongo Church of Uganda.

Later in the evening, the Archbishop will launch Ibanda North West Ankole Diocese (INWAD) SACCO.

INWAD SACCO started its operations in May 2020 and was registered on 13th November 2020. The SACCO is founded and owned by members in the Diocese of North West Ankole.

On Monday, he will tour Diocesan projects arround the hill of the Diocese before meeting Diocesan Stakeholders at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Ibanda.

The Archbishop is accompanied by the Provincial Mothers’ Union President Canon Dr. Ruth Senyonyi, his Chaplain Rev Johnson Kansiime, Provincial Mothers’ Union Coordinator Mrs Barbara Mugisha, Communications Officer Mr. Sadiiki Adams and vehicle evangelists: Ssalongo Godwin Atukwatirire and Mr. Kato Augustus.

About North West Ankole Diocese:

Northwest Ankole Diocese was inaugurated at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Ibanda, on 1st October 2017, the same day the Bishop was consecrated and enthroned.