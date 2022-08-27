Gen. Elly Tumwine will be laid to rest next week on Tuesday 30th August, 2022, according to ICT and National Guidance Minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi.

On Thursday 25th, the country woke up to the news of the death of former Security Minister who passed on at Agha Khan hospital in Nairobi.

The late Gen. Tumwine’s body was flown into Uganda yesterday evening.

Releasing the official burial programme for the fallen senior army officer on Saturday, Dr. Baryomunsi said tomorrow Sunday 28th, there will be an official vigil at the late’s home in Nakasero, Kampala at 4pm.

“On Monday 29th August, 2022, there will be National Prayers at Kololo Independence Grounds starting from 8am.Then on Tuesday 30th August, there will be a funeral service at Gen. Tumwine’s home in Rwebikoma, Kazo District and thereafter burial in the afternoon,” Dr. Baryomunsi said.

On Thursday, President Yoweri Museveni mourned the late Gen. Tumwine, saying he was a dedicated and hardworking cadre.

President Museveni also confirmed that Gen Tumwine passed on at 5:46am in Nairobi, Kenya. He died from lung cancer.

“According to his widow, with whom I have just talked to on telephone, Gen. Tumwiine was now 68 years old. I had taught him at Burunga Primary School in 1967, after our A-levels, as a student teacher, before going to University, later that year,” Gen. Museveni said in a statement.

The President added that the late Tumwine joined FRONASA with 9000 others in 1979, went to Monduli Military School in Tanzania and was the one who fired the first shot on the 6th February, 1981, at Kabamba, at the beginning of the 1981-1986 war of Resistance.

“Since that time, Gen. Tumwiine has been part of the leadership of the NRA- UPDF as well as serving the government in various capacities. Those capacities included being Army- Commander, member of the High Command, Director-General Intelligence, Minister of Security, etc,”Museveni noted.

“He has been a dedicated and hardworking cadre. More will be said about him later. Condolences to his family, to the NRA-UPDF- NRM fraternity and to all Ugandans.”

Gen Tumwine served as UPDF representative in Parliament from 1996 to 2021. He also served as a Minister for security from 2018 to 2021.

At the time of his death, Gen Tumwine was a senior presidential advisor.