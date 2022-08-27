The Ntungamo district chairperson Mucunguzi Samuel Rwakigoba has urged government workers and the general public at large to embrace saving culture in order to be independent in their retirement age.

Mucunguzi alias Governor noted that many aging people and former government workers are in dire or miserable lives due to failure to save the little salary they used to get during active service thus becoming beggars to well wishers and their children.

He made remarks on Friday while launching the first ever Ntungamo District Local Government Employees’ Savings and Credit Cooperative Limited (SACCO) held at the district council Hall.

Governor Mucunguzi commended the initiators of the SACCO for being visionary to enable the government workers to save and get loans at the lowest interest rate.

The Ntungamo District Local Government Employees chairperson Kiiza Federis said that the SACCO will help them to get loans for investment as they prepare for their retirement.

Kiiza said he was optimistic that the SACCO will grow since the District has over 4000 government employees and asked them to join.

The Secretary to the SACCO Katusiime David Kabaka who is also the secretary to the district service commission revealed that over 193 members have already registered with 209 shares.

The commercial officer Niwagaba Seth warned the elected leaders and members to be transparent and accountable if the SACCO is to take its shape for future generations.

One of the members Tuzarirwe Robert who is also the district inspector of schools hailed the gesture of starting the SACCO saying it was overdue.

Later, the Board of Directors for Ntungamo DLG Employees SACCO were elected as follows, Kiiza Fedelis, Deputy CAO as chairperson, Kiconco Rossette vice, and Kwesigamukama Ezra Treasurer among others Committee members.