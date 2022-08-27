Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has flagged off a contingent to participate in the East Africa Community (EAC) Armed Forces Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Day activities in the United Republic of Tanzania.

The flag off ceremony happened on Friday at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) Headquarters, in Mbuya, Kampala.

The Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration Brig Gen Geoffrey Kaweesa Kigozi, who represented the Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS), Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda expressed satisfaction with the team composition.

“I’m glad with the composition, medical heavy to join our East African brothers to offer medical service,” Brig Gen Kigozi remarked.

He added: “I urge you to perform professionally, be our ambassadors and keep the Ugandan flag high.”

He also implored the contingent to execute the planned and desired activities for good regional brotherhood.

The Contingent of fifteen (15) UPDF personnel led by the Chief of CIMIC Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande, will conduct the 4th EAC CIMIC event in accordance with the EAC Defence Sector Calendar of activities.

“The execution of CIMIC activities is a testimony of further strengthening the cause of East African Community unity, Common Defence, security, peace, development and common market for our people,” said Brig Gen Rwashande.

He added that through joint participation, the armed forces lay a strong foundation for cherished unity, peace, strength and common interests for our people.

The EAC Armed Forces CIMIC week is an annual and rotational event, aimed at fostering cooperation between the people from all EAC Partners States and their respective Defence Forces.

The event is a significant indicator of the progress made by Armed Forces towards the implementation of the EAC integration agenda.

This years’ 4th EAC Armed Forces Day activities, that include offering free medical outreach services dental and eye care checkup, HIV/AIDS Counseling and Testing and minor surgeries, among others commenced on 25th August and will end on 2nd September 2022.

Previous EAC Armed Forces CIMIC activities were held in Kenya (2021), 2020 was skipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Rwanda hosted in 2019. In 2018, Uganda also hosted similar activities in Bukedi Sub-region.