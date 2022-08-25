The Police are investigating the circumstances under which a man killed his wife and 2 children and buried them near his house in Wakiso District. The suspect is Faisal Muwanguzi, a resident of in Buloba-Bwotansimbi village. He is currently on remand for child torture.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says that police detectives stormed the Muwanguzi’s home on a tip-off by his children who complained against their father. Without divulging details into the matter, Owoyesigyire said police exhumed 3 bodies near the suspect’s home and took them to Mulago National Referral Hospital for postmortem amid ongoing investigations.

According to local leaders, the matter came to the fore when the suspect’s children were placed under child care after his arrest and subsequent remand to prison. Joanita Mukalazi, the Child and Family Welfare Officer in Wakiso district, says that while interviewing the children, one of them revealed how their father had killed their mother and 2 siblings and buried their bodies siblings near their house.

She explains that the teenagers led security personnel and local council leaders to the spot where the three bodies were exhumed.

According to Mukalazi, the children have been living under constant threats from their father to the extent that they couldn’t reveal the whereabouts of their mother. She says that they rescued three children from the home and handed them to a children’s home where they are undergoing counseling and rehabilitation.

Police detectives, who declined to be named, said that they first exhumed the body of an adult and 2 bodies of children who were allegedly killed about 5 months ago. Residents say that Muwanguzi has been a harsh man who did not respect nor talk to anyone in the area. Dan Kiwanuka, the chairperson of Buloba-Bwotansimbi village, says that Muwanguzi often tortured his children, which prompted them to seek refuge from the police.

He says that Muwanguzi was arraigned before the village court severally for different offenses until he decided to block anyone from accessing his fence.