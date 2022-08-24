Brig Gen Hassan Kimbowa is now the newly appointed Adjutant General at the UPDF Land Forces headquarters in Bombo, Luwero district, following the recent promotions and appointments by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The Hand/Take Over function of the Office of Adjutant General from Brig Gen Freeman Robert Mugabe to Brig Gen Hassan Kimbowa was presided over by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Camp Commandant Maj Gen Joram Kakari.

Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe replaces Lt Gen Andrew Gutti as the Chairman of the General Court Martial based in Makindye, Kampala.

Speaking during the handover at the Land Forces General Headquarters Bombo in Luwero District, Maj Gen Kakari thanked the outgoing Adjutant Brig Gen Mugabe for his distinguished service.

He called for team work and discipline to propel the office to greater heights.

Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe thanked the Army Leadership for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve in another capacity.

The Incoming Adjutant General Brig Gen Kimbowa commended the work than by his predecessor and promised to continue in the same spirit.

The function, on 22nd August 2022, was also attended by Director Auxiliary Forces Col Moses Ejiet, Director Personnel and Administration-Land forces Col Edward Ronald Mutaawe, Commanding officer Guard Battalion Col Moses Kibirango, Senior and Junior officers at General Headquarters.