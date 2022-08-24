Luwero district has embarked on a fundraising drive to complete the construction of its headquarters. The district embarked on the construction of the four-storied building four years worth Shillings 6.7 billion ago to accommodate the headquarters.

However, the work has been moving at a snail’s pace due to lack of funds. The District has so far injected over Shillings 1.4 billion into the project.

Erastus Kibirango, the Luwero LC V chairperson blames the slow pace of the work on the meager local revenue collections and Development Discretionary Equalization Grants.

Kibirango says that they have now resolved to fundraise so as to complete at least two floors to host staff. He says that they have formed a committee that is currently identifying individuals and companies, which they intend to approach for support.

Kibirango adds that they have also proposed that each of the 4000 district staff make a voluntary contribution of at least Shillings 60,000 to the project. He says that they also target the veterans of the National Resistance Army war led by President Yoweri Museveni and investors as key contributors to the project.

In the campaign dubbed ‘Luwero Yange’, residents can also donate to the project through mobile money and the district general collection accounts. The district is hopeful that they will be able to raise the funds necessary to complete the construction of two floors before the end of this financial year.

Isaac Wampamba, the secretary for Finance, says that the current block is small and shared by staff, which affects their operations. Wampamba says that once the construction is completed, each staff will be able to get their own office and attend to his or her client.

“We are hopeful that the campaign will attract support because there will be transparency and the project creates a good image for our district,” Wampamba said.

Herbert Kigo the Kalagala Sub County LC V Councillor, says that the fundraising drive was approved by the district council so as to ensure the project is completed.

Currently, Luwero officials operate in classroom-like buildings constructed two decades ago and district council hall established in 1994. During the 2021 General elections, the failure by the NRM government to construct a befitting district headquarters was among the issues that forced residents to vote for opposition candidates.