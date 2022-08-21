President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni together with the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni, on Saturday, joined family and friends to celebrate their children’s 20th wedding anniversary.

Mr. Odrek Rwabwogo and Ms. Patience Kokundeka Museveni got married 20 years ago on July 20, 2002, becoming Mr. and Mrs. Rwabwogo.

The 20th anniversary celebrations of the couple took place yesterday ,August 20th,2022 at Lake Kakyeera in Kiruhura District.

The celebrations started with a church service led by Bishop Joshua Lwere assisted by Pr. Wilson Mugarura. Later the couple invited their parents, family and friends to a reception at the same venue.

Addressing the guests at the function, President Yoweri Museveni said that it has been the grace of God to give them a family, children and grand children. He added that their children were protected by God who has prospered them even though they went through tough times while he fought in the bush to liberate the country.

“When I come here to celebrate 20 years of Odrek and Patience Rwabwogo’s marriage, my memory goes back and I thank God. Our children were protected by God during that abnormal period and he has prospered them,” President Museveni said.

Uganda, the President said, was not stable at that time but it was God’s grace that saw them grow into a strong family through the turbulent times.

“This is because we did not live a normal life. Uganda was not stable and we decided to join a group of youths who could not agree with the bad things. Instead of living a normal life, we went into fighting. I want to thank God for seeing us through this situation,” he said.

The President commended Odrek and Patience for being patient with each other for the last 20 years in marriage.

“I am very happy that Odrek and Patience have brought us here to celebrate their 20 years in marriage. I congratulate them. Thank you for being patient, and faithful to each other the twenty years you have been together.”

President Museveni revealed that his daughter Patience was a very peaceful child since childhood. He commended the couple for developing their home village and advised them to add more value in the development of the area.

“Thank you for adding value to what God gave us and bringing development to this village. When I was coming, I saw cows eating nothing. Please grow more grass for them,” H.E Museveni, an ardent cattle farmer, said.

Lastly, the President said:

“I want to thank God for giving me a family, children and grand children when I was unstable. I thank God for giving us a pastor in our family in the name of Pr. Patience Rwabwogo”.

The First Lady, Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni, thanked God for giving her family and the entire Uganda unending blessings. She said that God has blessed Uganda and its people.

“We came here to thank God. God has been so good to our family. We thank you all friends of Patience and Odrek for coming to celebrate with them. We thank God that He has kept you together for the last 20 years,” she said.

Mama Janet said God has been faithful to Uganda and this is evident with the peace and stability that exists that can let people go about their duties freely.

“Today, these children have given us the opportunity to thank God. We thank God for the 20 years of life and good health for Patience and Odrek,” Mama Janet said.

While giving his summon, Bishop Lwere, the General Overseer of the National Alliance of Pentecostal and Evangelical Churches in Uganda thanked President Museveni and the First Lady Janet for making time and effort to come and celebrate with their children their 20th wedding anniversary.

“Thank you Mzee and Maama for making the effort to come and be with us. I also congratulate Odrek and Patience for making 20 years in marriage. It is not easy,” Bishop Lwere said.

Bishop Lwere said marriage is an important factor in every one’s life and so married couples must respect and protect each other.

“Through marriage, human beings continue to multiply. Marriage is very important to God. When you join each other in marriage you become one flesh,” the bishop said.

He encouraged believers and married couples to always put their challenges in the hands of God and never to argue as a way of solving problems.

“Every time you have a challenge, present it to the Lord, but don’t argue it out between yourselves.”

He further commended the President and First Lady for good parenting of their children.

“In you, we have good examples of good parenting. You have raised your children who are humble, who fear God and who are respectful”.

Bishop Lwere, thereafter, performed a function where Patience and Odrek renewed their marriage vows and covenant with each other and with God.

In her speech, Patience, who is the lead Pastor at Covenant Nations Church together with her husband, Odrek, thanked God for keeping them together for the last two decades and giving them children.

They thanked their parents, President Museveni and Mama Janet, together with their entire family and friends for honouring their invitation to celebrate with them.