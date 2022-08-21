The state minister for finance in charge of General duties, Henry Musasizi has rallied Ugandans to foster unity if they are to achieve development.

The Minister was addressing locals who had gathered at the Wedding function of Mr. Karwemera Gerald and Mrs. Orishaba Restatuta of Nangara Parish Nyamweru Sub county, Rubanda district.

Musasizi who doubles as the Rubanda East Member of parliament described Orishaba as a strong supporter who contributed much towards winning the 2021 elections. Orishaba was the chief Agent of Hon Musasizi during the 2021 elections.

Musasizi in his message asked people to focus on unity and love, saying that politics ended and its was time for transforming their communities. He said this would boost the economy and fight poverty.

Speaking about the Parish development model, Musasizi said this Financial Year 2022/2023, government will capitalize every PDM Sacco with Shs100m for on-lending to viable income generating activities in the production, processing, marketing and storage of agricultural products.

He said the parish model Sacco, which is a special type of multipurpose primary cooperative, will be a key institution at every parish.

Musasizi revealed that the model is the last strategy for service delivery, improving incomes and welfare of all Ugandans at the household level

Musasizi said with implementation of PDM he will be able to bring all people who have been working for the stomach, in subsistence economy into the Money economy.

Musasizi promised to extend piped water and electricity to the people of Nangara in Nyamweru sub county Rubanda district

Ondeth Karambuzi, the head teacher of St Johns Ikumba in Rubanda district commended hon Minister Musasizi for the great work he is doing in Rubanda through lobbying from the Ministry of finance.

She added that Musasizi has already secured 300m to construct St Johns Ikumba hostels for boys and girls.

The Deputy Resident district commissioner Kyenjojo, Sam Evidence Orikunda rechoed the minister’s call, urging the people to embrace Government programs like Parish Development Model.