The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Hon. David Muhoozi has today Tuesday 9th August 2022 paid a courtesy visit to CID headquarters in Kibuli where he met all the heads of department and regional CIDs.

In his address, the minister urged the officers to understand and promote the goals of the Government in keeping law and order, maintaining peace and stability, to foster socio-economic development and transformation.

“This is a good calling you have chosen, but one with lots of expectations. The challenge to you is to either be as tall as the expectations we have in you, of erasing the trust deficit in CID and Police generally and being the seeds for a respectable, accountable, effective and professional CID/ Police Force,” he said.

The Minister also emphasized the need for discipline among the officers.

“You need to be disciplined; you need to be ideologically clear. You need to be patriotic and loyal to your country, be smart and curious,” said Gen Muhoozi.

“Always be on top of the game, to beat crime in all its aspects- homicide, narcotics, sexual offences, cybercrime, and Crime against the state etc,” he added.

The minister is, however, hopeful that the officers will choose to be the good “seed for a better CID, a better Uganda Police Force and a better Uganda”.