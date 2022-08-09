H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement and President of the Republic of Uganda, will today campaign for the NRM flagbearer, Hon Derrick Orone, in Gogonyo County.

The President is scheduled to hold two scientific rallies in Obutet and Kaukura sub-counties where he will address party leaders.

He is also expected to give guidance on key issues concerning the district as well as the district party structures. The party chairman will also galvanize support from the people of Gogonyo for Orone, who seeks to reclaim his parliamentary seat.

Museveni’s visit will mark the end of six days of vigorous campaigns that have been spearheaded by the NRM Director for Mobilisation, Hon Rosemary Seninde, along with the Director for Finance and Administration, Hajat Medina Nahan, and Mr. Rogers Mulindwa, the senior manager for communications, among other party district leaders.

The Gogonyo by-election has also seen senior leaders come in to boost the campaign efforts of the flagbearer. These include the 1st National Vice Chairman, Alhajji Moses Kigongo, the Vice President, Jessica Alupo, the Prime Minister, Robbinah Nabbanja, members of parliament, and opinion leaders, among others.

Hon. Rosemary Seninde says that NRM is going to win the Gogonyo by-election due to the groundwork and preparedness of the party. She adds that the reconciliation efforts spearheaded by the secretariat team have played a big role in uniting the support for the party flagbearer.

“The time we have been in Gogonyo as NRM leaders, we have managed to help our leaders reconcile and make them appreciate the fact that they must support their party,” Seninde said.

The people of Gogonyo County will, on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, be lining up to choose their next Member of Parliament.