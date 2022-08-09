Police in Busoga East on Monday arrested 30-year-old Muzamiru Malevu, a resident of Kavule zone in Mayuge town council over the gruesome murder of his wife, Zakia Saala aged 19 years.

His arrest was sparked off by residents who became suspicious after stray dogs kept on roaming around Malevu’s house without any of the occupants laboring to open the door.

On noticing that both the Malevu couple had locked themselves in and declined to open the door despite calls from neighboring residents, a group of youths forcefully broke into the house where they found the suspect attempting to hang himself.

They further mounted on search of the house, only to find Saala’s lifeless body locked up in the bedroom.

Saala’s lifeless body had deep wounds in the private parts area and neck, which raised suspicion that she was murdered for ritual purposes.

Police inspected the scene of crime and conveyed the deceased to Mayuge health center IV mortuary for postmortem. However, the angry youths demolished Malevu’s house, stressing that he was not fit to dwell amongst them.

Malevu is currently detained at Mayuge central police station awaiting prosecution.

One of their neighbors who spoke to us on condition of anonymity said that Malevu married Saala early last year, but the couple has been involved in endless fights.

“Those two have for long engaged in violent fights over adultery claims and witchcraft, which I suspect to have resulted into the death of Saala,” she said.

Saala’s brother, Farouk Maganda says that Malevu is a traditional healer, but they never suspected him to be involved in illegal acts.

“I know that my brother-in-law is a traditional healer with a good public image and I least expected him to engage in human sacrifice-related acts,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mayuge’s district police commander, Bashir Siriba confirms Malevu’s arrest, stressing that inquiries are underway.