Renowned Human rights Defender Aloysius Matovu Kizza commonly known as Junior has fleed the country after receiving death threats from people who claim that he is interfering in their lucrative labour export business.

For years, Matovu has been fighting for the rights of migrants workers especially those who work in the Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Qatar among others.

And through his advocacy, Matovu has managed to rescue a sizeable number of domestic workers who were being mistreated and tortured by their employers.

A case in point, last month, the activist rescued a Ugandan housemaid-Sianah Nalubula who had been subjected to severe mistreatment by her bosses. Matovu did everything possible to ensure that the young woman is returned home safely; and indeed he succeeded.

After that milestone, Matovu embarked on another rescue mission for more girls (also tortured by their employers in the Middle East) and since then he has been working on the process to ensure that they also return home safe and sound.

“I managed to rescue another girl [Sinain Naikooba] who was returned to Uganda a few days ago. While in Saudi Arabia, she broke her back due to overworking. Her bosses adamantly refused to give her treatment and by the time she returned to Uganda, she was in so much pain,” Matovu said in an interview.

“I’m also working on the safety return of Harriet Namuyaba who was recruited and taken to Saudi Arabia by a local external labour firm in Makindye. She has spent over four months down with severe sickness. Another girl known as Doreen has been sick for over 5 months but her bosses refused to return her home. It is the same case with Victoria. I’m working so hard to ensure that they are returned home,”he added.

Nevertheless, Matovu offered his help not knowing that his activism was going to land him in trouble with some people in the external labour business who feel that they are untouchable and can do anything to make gains even if it means trafficking in persons to the Middle East.

“Eversince I embarked on rescuing the domestic workers that were taken to Middle East by some local external labour companies, I have been receiving death threats. I hear one firm belongs to a wife of a top security official in the country,” Matovu said recently during an interview with this media outlet.

“Through anonymous phone calls, they told me that they will make me disappear. They said I was interfering in their external labour business. Actually, I have been on the necks of five labour companies, forcing them to return the young women who are being mistreated by their employers. Now I’m receiving threats, it’s not a joke. They told me that if I don’t let go of the undertaking, I may not be able to see my family again. They say, they will kill me and my family. I’m scared for my life and that of my family members,” he added.

Matovu also reached out to police to open a case after receiving death threats, unfortunately he was not helped.

“The officers at Old Kampala Police Station told me to go to Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kibuli. They said my case was beyond their powers. They therefore refused to work on my case. That’s when I realised that my life was also not safe in the hands of Police.”

Siding with the LGBT community in Uganda:

On top of fighting for the rights of migrant workers, Matovu is also a strong defender for the rights of sexual minority groups.

“Since 2011, I have been fighting for the rights of LGBT community in Uganda. I have fought for many LGBT people in the country. I have rescued them out of prisons. Because of such stand, the community looks at me as a promoter of homosexuality, which up to date, is still regarded as illegal in Uganda,” the activist explained.

Political persecution:

Matovu is an opposition member who belongs to the National Unity Platform (NUP), a political party that is headed by musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“In 2009, I was fired from my work place (Radio Sapientia) saying that I incited violence in masses during the Buganda riots. Radio Sapientia was switched off air and one of the condition to reinstate it, government first tasked the station’s management to sack me and that’s what they did. Since them I have been persecuted by my political rivals,” Matovu noted.

“I have survived over three accidents which I think were intentional. I have been in prison numerous times because of my political beliefs. Everywhere I work, the political persecution has always followed me. I work under fear since I feel my life is not secure here.”

Fleeing the country:

Following his predicament, Matovu recently fled Uganda in fear for his life. This is according to one of his relatives who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity.

“Yes he left Uganda a few days ago,”a relative told us in a phone interview, without divulging into details of the activist’s destination abroad.