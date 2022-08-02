On Monday, the Office Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) received 13 vehicles from the government as a way of ensuring and easing work for public prosecutors in hard-to-reach areas.

According to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo, 10 out of 13 vehicles were given to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions stations that have taken time suffering with the issue of transport and these include; Bundibugyo, Kanungu, Kaabong, Nakapiripirit, Amolatar, Kabale, Moroto, Kotido, Mbale Resident State Attorney Offices and Luwero Regional Office.

Speaking at the handover ceremony that was held at the office of the Resident State Attorney, Nakawa, the DPP Abodo said, the top management decided to prioritise hard-to-reach stations due to the difficulty in accessing them and insecurity in some of the areas.

She explained that the vehicles would enhance prosecution services as they would ensure the availability of the Prosecutors at their stations and in court. She thanked the government for funding the purchase of the vehicles.

Mr John Baptist Asiimwe, the Deputy DPP – Management Support Services observed that “Transport as a component of welfare affects performance.” He however cautioned the recipients of the vehicles against using them for unofficial duties.

The Accounting Officer/Undersecretary, Ms Kainza Agnes Nzogi stressed that the purchase of the vehicles was prioritised to facilitate the movement of the Prosecutors, ease their work, and ensure their safety and safety of case files.

She also cautioned the recipients against moving with the vehicles upon transfer to other stations and abusing of the right of way on the road.