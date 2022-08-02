Obwa Kyabazinga Bwa Busoga and Busoga political leaders under their development umbrella-Busoga Consortium for Development held a week-long prayer event which aimed at re-integrating the kingdom’s people and its leaders.

The activity which started on 25, July climaxed on, Sunday, 31 with a consensus for all political leaders to cease hostilities against themselves and dedicate the Kingdom to God.

Key among the notable presences at the final ceremony of the event were the Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula IV and the entire Kingdom leadership, First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, Prime Minister Robinah Musafiiri Nabbanja and religious leaders under their umbrella -the Inter-religious Council. It also attracted Central Government Ministers, Members of Parliament plus other leaders from Busoga.

In a statement issued on Monday,1,August, the Consortium expressed appreciation towards all the participants, notably the Inter religious Council and Busoga political leaders for seeking God’s hand in resolving long-standing squabbles amongst themselves.

“This is to thank the people of Busoga, the religious leaders of Busoga and the Political leaders of Busoga for the successful week-long prayer that was concluded yesterday at Iganga Municipal Council primary School, ” reads the statement in part.

“We want to thank the inter-religious council. We also want to thank the political leadership of Busoga for seeking God’s intervention in reconciling Busoga and Basoga,” it reads further.

Also appreciated were the First lady and Minister of Education Hon Janet Kataha Museveni who was represented by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja for honouring the invitation and the initiative to reconcile Busoga with God.

Vice President Rtd Maj Jessica Alupo was unable to attend the closure on Sunday but she was acknowledged for “the goodwill and support and interest to support Busoga Development.

The Prayer week is hailed for having created a moment of reflection, facilitated reconciliation and deepened cohesion among the Basoga and her political leaders.

A solemn commitment was made by all Busoga political leaders from all political to use every available avenue and opportunity to attain social-economic transformation and prosperity for the people of Busoga.

The event climaxed with the reconciliation commitments from Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga and her General Duties counterpart Jutine Kasule Lumumba, who have been at loggerheads for long.

Owekitibwa Osman Noor- the serving Deputy PM of Busoga and Owekitibwa Muhammed Lubega, the first Deputy Prime Minister spearheaded the efforts to reconcile the two.

At the end of the activities, the Kyabazinga His Royal Highness William Gabula Nadiope IV declared a decision to

rededicate the kingdom and his people back to God.

” His Royal Highness has

sought God’s healing of himself, his people, his land, Busoga resources and Busoga’s wealth to God’s divine renewal,” reads the statement signed by Kingdom deputy Premier Prof Muhammad Kisambira, who also chaired the organising Committee and heavily participated in the reconciliation efforts of the leaders.

Busoga’s political leaders also rededicated themselves to the service of Busoga and her people. They reconciled themselves.

The statement further hailed

the political leaders for recommitting themselves to work for a united, prosperous Busoga, and for rallying the population to end the disunity that he says has stunted the progress of Busoga Region.

“I thank Rt. Hon Dr. Rebbecca A. Kadaga 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon Rukia Isanga Nakadam 3rd Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba Minister for General Duties OPM, Hon Babirye Milly Babalanda Minister for Presidency, Hon Proscovia Salaamu Musumba Vice Chairperson Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Hon Baroda Kayanga Watongola MP, Hon. Mugema Peter

MP, Hon Naigaga Mariam MP, Hon Sauda Alibawo MP, Hon Kisa Stephen MP, Hon

Museum Milton MP, who all reconciled together and prayed for the reconciliation of Busoga.” Adds the statement.