The Vice President of Uganda, Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Rose Epel Alupo has asked Resident District Commissioners (RCCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their deputies to desist from being used by politicians, through involving themselves in unnecessary political fights that they cannot win.

The Vice President made the warning while delivering her speech during the closing ceremony of a one-week induction course for RDCs, RCCs and their deputies held at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi from 25th to 31st July, 2022.

“Do not allow politicians to use you. Be neutral in your approach, just woo those politicians so that they appreciate the work of NRM and also engage those politicians in known opposition districts. Steer clear and mobilise some members of the Opposition to genuinely join our party,” Maj (Rtd) told the commissioners.

She added:

“I call upon you to ensure that the image of government is improved through the things that you do.Be people that are seeking for knowledge all the time. Base your reports and speeches on reliable data and information and don’t put out unresearched reports which mislead government into wrong decision making.Government takes very seriously the report that you make. Please always double check your facts.”

Maj (Rtd) Alupo also called upon the RDCs and RCCs to desist from using excessive force in the execution of your duties.

“This practice is causing more harm than it is solving problems. If you break the laws you will face justice as individuals.”

The Vice President also asked the commissioners to use the powers given to them by the constitution and by the President through his directives, to change people’s lives.

” If we experience poor performance as government or we face big opposition from opponents; it means RDCs/RCCs are not doing their work.You are supposed to inform, to educate and to mobilize the public to participate in government programs that target to improve their welfare and transform areas.If places fall behind in development, you are largely to blame,”she asserted.

” You should not be desk officers who wait from offices but you should have ears and feelers on the ground to obtain first hand intelligence. The NRM Government respects intelligence gathering and it has very good mechanisms for obtaining intelligence.This factor, in addition to working for the people is what has prolonged our stay in power. Therefore, you are called upon to desist from any actions that distort our intelligence such as fighting personal wars. The governments whose intelligence was weak eventually lost power on the account of this.”

On the other hand, the Vice President warned the commissioners against corruption, shoddy work or poor performance in their respective districts and cities, saying that such factors could cost them their jobs.

She said erroneous acts such as unending corruption scandals and aiding land grabbers by RDCs and RCCs taint the image of the Presidency.

“Looking ahead at your functions; the presidency recently launched the APEX Platform where you are designated as ambassadors of the President in your districts.This means that you can no-longer sleep on your jobs,” cautioned Maj (Rtd) Alupo.

“We cannot expect the ministers to be coming over from Kampala to do your work in the districts. The issues of embezzlement of government funds and sabotage by detractors should be handled by you at your levels.

If Ministers come to do work in your districts it means you have failed as RDCs/RCCs.Indeed, starting this coming month of August 2022 we require you to make reports on corruption cases because this is the biggest cancer eating up our country.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President congratulated the participants for completing the course and for preparing themselves to serve Uganda with new determination.

“I do hope you have made excellent use of this retreat to internalize new ideas, concepts and work methods that will now make you exceptional officers. Remember many Ugandans are dying for a chance to come to Kyankwanzi and if you wasted your opportunity, you will stand to blame yourself.”