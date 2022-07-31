The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, has advised Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners(RCCs) and their Deputies to be neutral and work with everybody while executing their duties the same way as their Appointing Authority, President Yoweri Museveni, does.

“Be neutral and work with everyone to deliver on your mandate the way the President does. This will enable you to work smoothly and deliver,” Justice Abodo said.

The DPP also advised them to desist from giving wrong intelligence to the President, saying that the practice leads to poor decision making and compromises the national security of the country.

Addressing the Commissioners during their last day of orientation at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, today Sunday, Justice Abodo urged the participants to always gather credible intelligence and while writing their weekly reports, they should not base them on rumors. This, the DPP, said would offer better and effective results as far as their roles are concerned.

“Don’t give the President wrong intelligence. Instead of giving wrong information, it’s better you do nothing,” she advised.

“Be more vigilant on the ground, connect intelligence through proper coordination, communication and cooperation. You cannot achieve this by working alone. You must make sure that you know the court, police and district leadership, among others. For us at the DPP’s Office we have a good working relationship with the police, RDCs and other agencies. This has made our work effective.”

Justice Abodo also forewarned the RDCs and RCCs against taking part in corruption tendencies, asserting that the vice is the “biggest elephant in the room which we must all fight”.

“Whenever you start getting contracts and bribes from the people or district leadership then you are finished. When I receive such reports, I will sanction you. The Appointing Authority appointed you because he has trust in you,” she said.

“Some of you waste a lot of time doing things you are not supposed to do like investigating defilement cases. Then what will police do? That’s not your role.”

Justice Abodo, on the other hand, assured the Commissioners that once they cautiously follow the Presidential directives, they will have no problems in their tenure.

“Be patriotic. If you love your country, you cannot be corrupt.”

On her part, the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Hon. Rose Lilly Akello, re-echored Justice Abodo’s call against corruption. She said Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach (reactive and pro-active) with a raft of measures to eradicate the vice.

“The approach involves, among others, working closely with all Government agencies, Local Governments, Civil Society Organisations, religious organisations, Community Based Organisations, development partners, media and the private sector. Once you don’t have moral or ethical values, you are bound to be corrupt,” Hon. Akello warned.

The Minister added that as a more sustainable way of addressing the problem of corruption, Government also developed the National Ethical Values to rekindle humanistic values and restore morality.

“This policy aims at rebuilding and sustaining a morally upright society with national integrity. It provides for ten ethical values that guide all Ugandans in their conduct,” she said.

Mr. Sadat Kisuyi, the Assistant Commissioner Finance and Planning at the Presidency implored the RDCs, RCCs and their Deputies to always seek knowledge and share it in order to be good and exemplary leaders.

“There is no room for mediocres. So as RDC, you cannot afford not to know. Always have a positive attitude. Once you have a negative attitude, you never learn,” Mr. Kisuyi said.

During the same session, the RDCs, RCCs and Deputies took the duo Oaths- the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy. It was administered by Her Worship Jacqueline Ann Namazzi, the Chief Magistrate of Kiboga District.

“I have no doubt that you are persons of high moral standing and integrity as you serve the people in your respective districts. These refresher courses give the citizens hope that you will uphold the tenets of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda without discrimination, fear, favour or ill will towards any individual,” her Worship Namazzi noted.

“I implore you to always remember your cardinal duties to the nation, the Constitution and the people of Uganda whom you have been sworn in to serve today.”