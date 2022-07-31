Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their Deputies have today, Sunday taken Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, where they have been undergoing an orientation retreat, which ends today.

The Oaths were administered by Her Worship Jacqueline Ann Namazzi, the Acting Chief Magistrate of Kiboga district.

Her Worship. Namazzi told RDCs to always remember that they are all part of the chain and building blocks to the desired national strategy for sustainable development and improved service delivery to the Ugandan citizens.

“I have no doubt that you are persons of high moral standing and integrity as you serve the people in your respective districts. These refresher courses give the citizens hope that you will uphold the tenets of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda without discrimination, fear, favour or ill will towards any individual,” Her Worship Namazzi noted.

“I implore you to always remember your cardinal duties to the nation, the Constitution and the people of Uganda whom you have been sworn in to serve today.

She also reminded the Commissioners that the responsiblity to effectively implement their mandate rests entirely with them.

“Consult where the need arises. Some among you have been around the block for years, so your wisdom should be maximised for the good of the Republic of Uganda,” she said.

Mr. Charles Lwanga, the Mbarara Deputy RDC, lauded the Appointing Authority for giving him a chance to serve Ugandans and promised that he will never disappoint the President.

“After this retreat, I now feel more energised, focused and ready to work.

I’m now ideologically oriented. I have been equipped with more wisdom and knowledge that will enable me fulfill my mandate as an RDC. I will make sure that PDM program succeeds in my District, continue fighting corruption ,and closely work with my bosses to fulfil the NRM manifesto,” Lwanga said.

“I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Hon. Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda, and the facilitators of the retreat for making this happen. I advise my colleagues to continue being focused so that we work as a team.”

Masaka RDC, Mrs. Lule Ssenkungo, also said after swearing-in that she is ready to execute her mandate as written down in the Law.

“I want to thank God the Almighty for giving us President Museveni. He is a gift to us. In this new term, I promise to help my people of Masaka to understand, embrace and appreciate Government programs like Parish Development Model brought in place to stir development.”

Mr. Allan Bamuha, the Deputy RCC Fort Portal City North Division also noted, “I have been energized and my mindset clearly streamlined on the operations of the office of the RDC/RCC and government business at large. The lectures from various stakeholders were spot on right from Hon.Maama Milly Babalanda. I thank President Museveni for according me this noble opportunity to represent him in Fort Portal City North Division.”

The retreat which officially kicked off on Tuesday this week ends today Sunday, July 31, 2022.