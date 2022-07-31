The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has sent a clear message to those who interfere in her work, noting that she will not accept being influenced in any way while executing her duties.

The Minister sounded the warning at the closing ceremony of the RDC/RCC induction retreat that came to a climax today, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in her message delivered by the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Hon. Akello Rose Lilly.

While addressing the Guest of Honour at the Ceremony, the Vice President, Rtd Major Jessica Alupo, Babalanda, expressed concern about interference in her work in reigning in on errant RDCs and RCCs plus their Deputies. This, she said, she will not tolerate regardless of who tries to intervene.

“I will not entertain any interference from any source that aims to challenge my decisions and actions that I take against undisciplined RDCs/RCCs and Deputies after wide consultations,” she warned.

Babalanda also added that she will not shield any wrong doer while she is still in charge at the Presidency. She further warned leaders who defend lazy RDCs, rarely taking time to analyse the issues for which they are reprimanded.

“I also wish to appeal to those leaders who protect and defend these corrupt RDCs/ RCCs without even bothering to understand their issues that at times they may be seen as collaborators in these crimes,” she warned.

The tough-talking Minister also noted that she rarely interferes in the affairs of other dockets but wonders why her colleagues keep meddling in her work.

She reminded RDCs/ RCCs to always raise their concerns with the Office of the Secretary to the Presidency as their immediate supervisor other than opting to call politicians to interfere in the operations of the Presidency which she says will not be tolerated any more.

She further explained that she will not keep individuals accused of wrongdoing by the public, and with evidence at stations regardless of who tries to plead for them.

“Some of you have been recorded doing those things. Please, note that anyone caught red handed involved in such corruption tendencies will be prosecuted by the Anti Corruption Court,” Babalanda warned.

She wondered why no such interference is witnessed when other Ministries try to clear their houses and when she does the same, they arise.

She gave an example of when the Prime Minister recently asked Ugandans to allow the Government clean up the system following reports of Local Government staff sleeping on the job which led to action against over 100 Public Accounting Officers, she said the same should be allowed to operate everywhere else.