President Yoweri Museveni on Friday met and held talks with the President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E Salva Kiir Mayadit.

The meeting took place in Munyonyo shortly after the closure of the Regional Interministeral Conference on Migration, Environment and Climate Change.

H.E Museveni and his South Sudanese counterpart discussed issues to do with effects of climate change especially floods that have left over 800,000 people displaced in South Sudan.

South Sudan has experienced extreme flooding over the past years, something that has affected life in the country.

The two Presidents further discussed matters concerning Economy, Peace and Security as well the political road map towards the realisation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.

The meeting was attended by Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem.