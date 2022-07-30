Residents District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) have been warned against having subversive tendencies.

Addressing RDCs, RCCs and their Deputies during their ongoing orientation retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, on Friday, July 29 2022, Brig. Gen. Patrick Mwesigye, the Commissioner for Patriotism, Office of the President, said subversion is the undermining of a stated goal, vision or mission to disorganise or destroy organisational harmony and cohesion.

“Subversive tendencies include cheap popularity, intrigue, sectarianism, corruption, rumor mongering apportunism, glorification of ignorance among others,” said Brig. Mwesigye.

However, to overcome such tendencies, the patriotism champion told the Commissioners that they should embrace transformative methods of work.

“Transformative/patriotic discipline and methods of work are part of life of all cadres and patriots. They are essential for all aspects of leadership and management. It’s the duty of every cadre and patriot to desist from subversive tendencies and actions that could derail or ruin the process of transformation,” he articulated.

“You should always conduct meetings for consensus building, undertake openness, transparency and accountability; allow your tolerable mistakes and also use open methods of work.”

The Director of Operations, Uganda Police Force, SCP John Nuwagira also lectured the Commissioners on operations of police in ensuring law and order and how police can enforce resolutions of District Security Committees, headed by RDCs and RCCs.

“The District Police Commander (DPC) who is a member of DSC is mandated to implement the resolutions of DSC. Some of the resolutions may be in the interests of security for the citizenry and development. Therefore, implementing resolutions of the DSC calls for a well planned and coordinated operation,”SCP Nuwagira said.

“Implementing the resolutions of the DSC always needs consultants, proper coordination, resource mobilisation and adequate preparations. The police must carry out timely operations to support the Government to fulfill its mandate and development programs. In so doing, police commanders must operate timely and follow the correct path while conducting operations in order to avoid human rights abuse and other uncalled for accusations.”

Meanwhile, the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) Director General, Dr. Nelson Musoba, urged RDCs, RCCs and their Deputies to join forces with the Commission in fight against HIV in the country.

Dr. Musoba said despite Uganda making progress towards containing HIV, there are still some key drivers such as multiple concurrent partners, low condom use, and transactional sex limiting the fight against the epidemic.

“RDCs and RCCs should help us monitor implementation of Government projects and interventions, oversee HIV mainstreaming in all Local Government plans and they should also conduct community nobilisation and enforce laws passed by Parliament and district ordinances.”