The National Resistance Movement(NRM) National Vice Chairperson, Hajji Moses Kigongo, has requested Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) to always embrace discipline and transparency while serving in their positions.

Hon. Kigongo’s message was contained in his address to the Commissioners who are undergoing orientation at the National Leadership Institute(NALI), Kyankwanzi, today.

He began by congratulating them upon their appointment and challenged them to work to the expected standards of their appointing authority. He brought to their attention the heavy responsibility ahead of them but encouraged them that they will deliver as long as they embrace responsible discipline in executing their work.

He argued that they can only succeed by referring to the ideology of the ruling NRM party which he said has helped to attain and consolidate power for a long time. He noted that the party works on the pillars of Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Democracy and Social Economic Transformation.

He said the above pillars should always guide them in their work.

He appealed to them to always ensure self- discipline. Kigongo taught his audience that it’s only by embracing the principle of self- respect that they will themselves attract respect from the public. He reminded them that they are representatives of the Head of State and senior public officers. As such, their conduct in society should reflect the same.

Kigongo asked the Commissioners to desist from falling into the temptation of becoming corrupt. He noted that allowing to get compromised will expose them to more problems and taint the image of the Government and the people they represent.

“Stay away from corruption because it leaves you degraded. Before the corrupt people come to you, they first weigh you on a scale to establish your price. This leaves you degraded and demeaned,” he said.

He also emphasised the role of the RDCs in realising the effectiveness of the implementation of the NRM Manifesto commitments as representatives of the President.

He asked them to always be clean and exhibit effective accountability.

He said that they should always know to whom they are answerable, adding that they are answerable to humanity, the Presidency as representatives of the President and Government as Government officials- in upholding principles of public service.

Hon. Kigongo also elaborated transforming society socially and economically as one of the core principles of NRM. He noted that there is need for self-transformation before societal transformation can be achieved. The Commissioners should focus on changing their own mindset before turning to the public.

He also reminded them to always be conscious of the reality that the offices they hold don’t belong to them but to the public. That for every decision they take, they should always bear in mind that they will at one time get out of those offices. He asked them to always be humble and stem pride.

“Be humble while serving the people. There is no good in being arrogant while serving the public. Those offices have been occupied by other people before you and you will also leave like them,” he cautioned.

Kigongo tasked RDCs to go back to their districts and encounter land grabbers head on. He, however, asked them to make thorough research on the contested land and also equip themselves with the Land Act.

“Without the understanding of this law, you can’t work. You should all ensure you access the Land Act. Those who can’t get it should come to me and I will use my office to get it for you.”

He also called for teamwork spirit between RDCs and their colleagues and subordinates. He said this will ease their work and improve on capacity. He also advised that they should feel comfortable to consult their colleagues from other districts in solving issues.