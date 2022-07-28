The Kabale Municipality central division district councilor Leopold Twesigye has petitioned Kabale High Court challenging the election of Vera Tumuheki Tuyizere as the Kabale district representative to Kabale University council in Kabale district.

Tumuheki was elected on 21st June 2022 by Kabale district council as their representative to the Kabale University council in an election that was presided over by the district speaker Flavia Kanagizi.

Tumuheki garnered 18 votes against her closest competitor and the Lyakarimira town council male district councilor March Boaz who polled 16 votes. However, controversy arose when the speaker chose to vote, which is against the local government’s rules of procedure.

In his petition file cause no. 08 of 2022 received by the Kabale high court assistant registrar at Kikungiri hill in southern division, through his lawyers of M/S Mujurizi Alinaitwe and Byamikama Advocates, Twesigye said that Tumuheki was illegally elected as the district representative to the Kabale University council without proper procedure that attracted ultra vires and that the district speaker Flavia Nyinakiiza Kanagizi participated in the election which was against the rule of procedure.

Twesigye adds that the decision of declaring and submitting Tumuheki to Kabale University secretary as the district representative was ultra vires, illegal, unconstitutional and irrational.

Last month, Twesigye also petitioned the former Kabale district chief administrative officer Edmond Ntimba seeking his intervention and guidance to nullify an election and requesting him not to submit the name of Tumuheki to the Kabale University council before a fresh election is conducted in the next district council session.