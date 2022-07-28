The Deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuma, has said Uganda has very many unpatriotic leaders who have turned out to be the country’s number one problem.

Maj. Gen. Kavuma made the assertion today during the ongoing Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their Deputies orientation retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

“The problem we have in Uganda currently is not because we don’t have resources, it’s not because the Central Government has not done much. No! If God has given us all the resources and Government has put in place enablers like peace, security, infrastructure among others, then why are we poor? Why are people frustrated?” wondered Gen. Kavuma, who also serves as Wazalendo SACCO Board of Directors Chairperson.

“We have very many leaders in the country but why do problems such as land grabbing, cattle rustling still persist? It is because we have leaders by number but actually they are not leaders. We nolonger have leaders who are patriotic. And some of those leaders are you. Patriotism goes with sacrifices; some of us have really sacrificed, we have really paid a lot,” he added.

Gen. Kavuma, on the other hand, criticised some NRM members who identify themselves as party cadres yet in actual sense, they are just ordinary supporters.

“The problem with NRM today every one who puts on yellow and showers praises on the party is a cadre. We need to differentiate between ordinary supporters and cadres. Cadreship goes beyond wearing party colours. You must understand the ideology of the party very well, and be able pass it on to others,” the UPDF representative in Parliament expounded.

During the same session, the State Minister for Cooperatives, Hon. Fredrick Ngobi Gume, implored RDCs and RCCs to sensitize and encourage Ugandans to form Cooperatives and save, saying the undertaking will help them prosper economically.

“There’s no way a country can prosper without Cooperatives. Poverty must be advanced upon through working together. Please, encourage people to work together and save,” Mr Ngobi said.

The Minister also disclosed that Government is in the process of reinstating and compensating Cooperatives that collapsed, years ago.

“Earlier on, the Cooperative movement in this country was very vibrant…. But some people used them (Cooperatives) as political arms, thus destroying them,” he said.

“Government will compensate the collapsed Cooperatives after carrying out a systematic process, value lost property, write to the responsible Government authorities who will determine the compensation.”

He said that some of the most successful international football brands like Inter Milan and Barcelona FC are a result of the Cooperative movement.