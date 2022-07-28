Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their Deputies have been advised to carry out overall capacity needs assessment and develop work relevant materials in form of guides, handbooks and manuals as a way of enhancing the capacity of their offices.

Addressing the RDCs and RCCs during their ongoing orientation retreat at The National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, today, Dr. Daniel Ssekiboobo Isabirye, the Senior Presidential Advisor-Research, RDC Secretariat, said such materials aid Commissioners in effective monitoring, supervision, quality assurance, effective leadership and overall functionality of their offices.

“The Office of the RDC is facing some capacity bottlenecks when it comes to implementing its key role of monitoring and supervising service delivery as well as aiding in lawful enforcement of Government policies and programs. This is despite all of you being found to be experienced public officers with relevant skills,” noted Dr. Ssekiboobo.

He added:

“Any result-orinted office will have job-related guides and manuals that explain in easy terms how certain tasks are done or how to respond to queries given the tasks at hand. If there are no guides, the staff will scamper for information and will end up getting different and unstandardised results.”

Dr. Ssekiboobo further explained that without standard guides, each RDC/RCC and Deputy will achieve their own results which cannot be standardised nationally, thus leaving those lacking the know-how to lag behind in performance and to fall victim of poor results.

“This state of affairs is highly compromising and it does not build a strong office of the RDC and neither reflect a central Secretariat that is aware of the overall needs of the sector, ” he said.

The Senior Presidential Advisor also lectured the Commissioners on how well they can develop their work-elevant materials for effective results.

He also called upon the new RDCs, RCCs and Deputies to undertake strategic mentorships that will boost their knowledge base and experience.

“Engage experienced RDCs and those that have retired to support on-job mentorship. Derive a national database of mentors, areas of mentor expertise and areas of mentee needs.”

Dr. Sekiboobo highlighted the need for the Office of the RDC to undertake rapid result research in the areas of interest to their work.

“In what areas do RDCs need operational information and data? Where do they want us (Secretariat) to undertake quick data collection to inform your actions and strategies? Decision making, public and radio communication and routine report making among others, “he said.

“Do not run your offices on rumors or schemers who run to you to make decisions.”

On the other hand, the UPDF Deputy Chief Political Commissar, Col. Nelson Aheebwa took the Commissioners through the military history of Uganda with a view of underlining its contribution towards the socio-economic transformation agenda of the country.

Aheebwa emphasized the need to understand the country’s history if at all informed decisions are to be made in regard to its current and future development.

Col. Ahebwa also taught about the post- independence political turmoil that induced now President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to declare the 1981-86 liberetion war to return political sanity in the country. He noted that UPDF is different from other armies because it is formed on the principle of being a people’s army and disciplined.

Aheebwa exemplified his point with the help of the ongoing military operations in Somalia where giving priority to the civilians’ needs has over the years earned them key support from people who had previously labeled them infidels.

“These people had at first been told we are pagans but when they saw us sharing food with them, water, electricity, and providing free treatment to them, the narrative changed and the result has been good cooperation that has earned us support and free intelligence,” he revealed.