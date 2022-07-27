President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that he agreed to work with the president general of the Democratic Party (DP) Nobert Mao because of his vast leadership skills which will be instrumental in uniting Uganda.

President Museveni who also doubles as the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) made these remarks shortly after the swearing-in of Mao as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs on Wednesday at State House, Entebbe.

Gen Museveni said that the trials and the horrors Ugandans have gone through since 1962 are because of the failure of people in leadership to unite for the good of the country.

“Of course, Mao has got his individual qualities as a leader which I have been observing for a long time but more importantly this is the fourth attempt by the patriotic to unite the people of Uganda politically. All last three were mistakes of not achieving broad unity. They fragmented the people. The first attempt was by UNC but it didn’t succeed.”

The President also noted that Mao’s vast leadership experience will be instrumental in the unity Uganda seeks as a country, thus describing it as the best solution NRM desires for all Ugandans.

“We formed resistance councils and people joined on a none tribal base. The broad-based government in 1986 helped achieve peace, but on the way people left. Therefore it is a deliberate effort to unite and solve the problems of Uganda because we all have the same problems like improving roads, water, education security etc. The only difference is the opportunist politicians who don’t want to see a stable country.”

He however urged Mao to deliver services to all Ugandans without segregation.

Last week, Mao made a move that surprised everyone when he signed a cooperation agreement with President Museveni and the ruling party NRM. According to DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda, both parties agreed to work together for a better Uganda.

In the same week, Mao was given a ministerial post and was approved by Parliament. Today , he took oath and tomorrow Thursday he will be undergoing an induction into the Public Service before assuming the office of the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.