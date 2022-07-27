The president of Rotary International for the year 2022/2023 Ms. Jennifer Jones will be in Uganda, to preside over the Rotary Cancer annual marathon.

Ms. Jones of the Rotary Club of Windsor –Roseland, Ontario in Canada will oversee the marathon, aimed at fundraising for construction of the Rotary Centenary Cancer Ward established in Nsambya hospital.

This information was revealed today Wednesday by the Chairman Cancer Run 2022/2023 Eng Emmy Kwesigwa Kurigamba, while delivering the cancer running kits to the Rotary Club of Jinja, during the fellowship at Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute in Jinja City.

This year’s cancer run, which had been scheduled on August 28th, was re-scheduled to September 4th, because of the Rotary International president’s visit, who requested to be part of the run at Kololo airstrip.

Ms Jones will also have an opportunity to visit and see some of the projects that Rotarians in the country have been doing in supporting and putting smiles on to the less privileged communities in education, health, social economic transformation among others.

Eng Kwesigwa said the unit is of 36 bed capacity, already operational with six staff trained from USA on knowledge of how to operate some of the machines and caring for the cancer patients sponsored by the Rotary club members across the country.

“We are not only focusing on developing the Nsambya cancer unit but there is a future plan to establish five(5) regional cancer centres in the regions.This is to reduce the congestion and referral cases from other facilities”, Eng Kwesigwa said.

He added that services offered at the cancer facility in Nsambya are at reduced costs for easy affordability for the patients.

Many organizations, companies and institutions have confirmed participation and these include; Centenary Bank main sponsori, Rwenzori water ,New vision, among others. A running kit goes for UGX 5,000.

The public has been encouraged to purchase the running kits from any of the rotary club members across the country.

For two years now due to Covid-19 pandemic, Rotary activities have stalled.