The Director of Crime Intelligence in the Uganda Police Force (UPF) , Brig. Gen. Christopher Damulira, has said the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) play a big role in national security and the operations of the national security architecture especially in so far as coordinating the activities of the District Security and District Intelligence Committees is concerned.

Brig. Damulira made the remarks during the ongoing orientation retreat for RDCs, RCCs and their Deputies at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, today Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Brig. Damulira said that because of such exceptional roles, the Commissioners must deeply understand the modalities through which they can promote law and order, to ensure peace and security in their respective districts and cities.

“District Security Committees, District Intelligence Committees and sub County Security Committees are provided for under the National Security Council (NSC) Act of 2000, Cap 301. They perform delegated functions of the NSC, the apex body on matters of national security, and one that advises H.E the President on national security. NSC delegates some of its functions to various security committees at district/city and sub county levels,” he noted.

“The District Security Committee is supposed to sit once in a month, or as the situation dictates, like in cases of emergencies such as civil strife and disasters. During the meetings, each member should be given opportunity to brief members on his or her area of responsibility. Thereafter, depending on what has been discussed, resolutions are made and concerned officials tasked on specific areas and report back in the next meeting. However, it is prudent for none members to only participate in areas concerning their dockets and, therefore, be asked to leave.”

The General further asserted that despite performing specific statutory roles as stipulated under the NSC Act, the DSC headed by the RDC also performs other duties given through other instruments and directives.

“The District Security Committee should inform and advise the NSC on matters relating to security in the district, coordinate and advise on policy matters relating to intelligence and security. The Committee is supposed to also review and forward to the Council the security needs and goals in the district,” he said.

The top ranking security officer also disclosed that the DSC is supposed to vet people interested in joining the armed forces, protect natural resources, vet civilian firearms applicants, regulate private security companies and monitoring their activities as well as handling land disputes and court eviction orders by guarding against illegal evictions.

“RDCs, through the DSCs, should coordinate and monitor Government programmes and projects and services in the district such as NAADS, OWC, YLP, Parish Development Model, construction works of roads, bridges, railways, airports, schools, hospitals and factories among others as provided in Art. 203 (2) (a) of the constitution (Roles of the RDC),” he said.

On the other hand, Brig. Damulira implored RDCs, RCCs and their Deputies to coordinate Government security apparatus in their respective areas in order to address security threats that can lead to economic downturns, fraud instability and public insecurity.

“You have a vital role to play towards sustenance of law and order in line with the foregoing Constitutional obligation.”