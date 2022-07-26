Brig. Gen. Charles Kisembo, the Director of the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, has said ideology is very important to Uganda because without it, leaders would be bandits.

Brig. Kisembo made the assertion today morning while lecturing the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their Deputies during the ongoing induction retreat at the Institute in Kyankwanzi district.

Brig. Kisembo said that the NRM Government decided to teach Ugandans political education in order to enable them understand the social dynamics, history and economic realities of the East African country.

“It’s not just Kyankwanzi; we come here to assess ourselves on what we have achieved, where we are going as a country. You can’t be a leader of tomorrow if you don’t know what the country was yesterday. This is a challenge we have with the young generation,” he told the RDCs, RCCs, and their Deputies.

He added:

“Let’s us not get tired with ideology. If you want to undermine the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) target the ideology part because our civil-military relations are based on it. An intellectual who is ideologically bankrupt is very dangerous. They don’t know what they want.”

Brig. Kisembo also urged the Commissioners to embrace positive thinking if they are to create wealth. He said this can only be done through transformational mindset change.

“We are so taken by witchcraft and prophecy. God created people and finished. It’s us to change our minds. Don’t fraternize by saying you’re looking for God in specific places. God is everywhere. You have surrendered this country to God. We need a positive thinking.”

Meanwhile, during the week-long retreat, the RDCs/RCCs and their Deputies will also be lectured on how to strengthen their monitoring and supervisory role, the modalities they should use to improve service delivery in their respective jurisdictions and how to execute the Parish Development Model (PDM) in order to alleviate Ugandans from poverty.

They will also be trained on how to protect and conserve the environment in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s call to restore the fragile nature.

Article 71 of the Local Government Act 1997 says the RDC, as a representative of the President and the Central Government in the districts and cities, coordinates Government services in their jurisdictions, advises the district chairperson on matters of a national nature that may affect the district or its plans or programmes.

RDCs also chair the District Security Committee (DSC) comprising the police, intelligence services, UPDF, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Resident State Attorney, and the LC 5 chairperson, among others.

The retreat, which started yesterday, Monday, July 25, 2022, ends on Sunday, July 31, 2022.