Police in Ntungamo District have in detention three highway serial thieves for stealing Shs10 million.

The thieves were quick to confess that they actually stole the cash after being nubbed by security enroute Kasese.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on Friday morning that a businessman identified as Bosco Nyesige withdrew money worth Shs0m from Centenary Bank Ntungamo branch.

However, unknown to him were thugs in Toyota wish motor vehicle registration number UBK 880 T which monitored and trailled him up to Rubaare town council in Ntungamo District.

The businessman made a stop over in Rubare and the suspects got a chance to steal cash from his car.

After the incident, communication was made to flying squad Rwizi and other departments who also communicated to the neighboring Districts and by the help of CCTV cameras the motor vehicle was sighted at Katunguru heading to Kasese district.

The police officers attached to Hima police station intercepted them and suspects including Bukenya Ali,Oringa Luku and Ssozi Ian were arrested, immediatel search was conducted and the exhibits of cash worthy shs 3,517,000, breaking equipments, motor vehicle number UBJ 290 B were recovered and motor vehicle UBK 880 T was impounded.

The team of flying squad Rwizi travelled to Hima and thoroughly interviewed the suspects who also confessed to have stolen the said amount of money.

The suspects together with the exhibits were on Saturday afternoon transferred and handed over to Ntungamo police station for investigations and further management.”

This case of theft has been registered at Rubaare police station under file number 14/22/07/2022.