The Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, has lectured the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) about their roles as representatives of the President in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Addressing the RDCs/RCCs and their Deputies during the ongoing induction retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, today, Tuesday, Hajj Kakande said the retreat is premised on ensuring that the Commissioners properly understand their core roles, duties and adapt to the norms and expectations of President Yoweri Museveni.

“Since you represent H.E the President who is the Fountain of Honour, it is necessary that you work towards the achievement of the vision of the Office of the President which is: ‘A secure, well governed and developed nation’ and the mission which is: ‘To provide leadership in public policy management and good governance for national development’.”

Hajji Kakande also cautioned the Commissioners against being non- residents in their areas of operation, saying that culprits will not be tolerated.

“Be resident (and not visitors) in your districts of work.You are a Resident District Commissioner and not a Non Resident. Be on station, don’t move throughout going for workshops, sometimes delegate your deputies,” he urged.

The Secretary further told the Commissioners to always monitor all Government projects or activities being implemented in their respective districts whether Government or donor-funded.

“The Office of the President is mandated to; ensure that Government programs and projects are adequately monitored and evaluated for improved service delivering. RDCs play a critical role in ensuring that the wanainchi get services that they are meant to receive. This is on the understanding that you are closest to the citizenry and representatives of H.E the President in your respective districts,” Hajj Kakande explained.

“You should chair the District Security Committee meetings and coordinate all the other security actors in the district. Sensitize the population on security matters and advocate for approaches like community policing in liason with the other actors for foundation security and popular intelligence networks.”

Hajji Kakande also implored the Commissioners to mobilise the population to play their roles as citizens.

“Delivering of Government services alone without the citizenry playing their roles of production and income generation at household level won’t bring the social economic transformation desired,” he said.

On the other hand, the Secretary warned RDCs/RCCs against fighting with their deputies. He said by doing so, it means the perpetrators are ideologically immature.

“Why should you fight? Sit down and resolve your differences; you should work as a team.”

The retreat continues until Sunday, July 31, 2022, and will attract several facilitators drawn from different sectors to build the capacity of RDCs/RCCs and their Deputies in execution of their duties.