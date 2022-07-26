Three schools have been temporarily closed by authorities in Ntungamo district following violence over the weekend.

The closed schools are Muntuyera High school-Kitunga in Rwashamaire Town council, Bwongyera girls school in Nyamunuka town council, and Rubaare secondary school in Rubaare town council

At Muntuyera high school, students of senior five reportedly started the confusion after attacking those of senior three and senior two.

The incident came barely a week after senior four and six students were sent home following clashes among them.

Atwine Joseph Muganga the school head teacher says that the students were protesting the presence of police on the school premises and a decision has been made to send them home immediately.

At Bwongyera girl’s school, the students have reportedly been on a rampage since Friday and threatened to attack the school administration.

At Rubaare secondary school, a girl’s dormitory was set on fire last Friday as students accused authorities of being high-handed.

Ntungamo district education officer Fred Bahati says that the authorities have taken a decision that the students go home as authorities move in to address the situation.

He also called on students to desist from acts of indiscipline saying that the act is costly to their educational progress.

Strikes have been recorded at other schools in the district which include Hibiscus High school in Rwamabondo town council,Rwamanyonyi secondary school in Kayonza sub county , Ruhaama central secondary school and Hillside Academy in Itojo sub county.