The territorial police of Kisoro District iis investigating circumstances under which an accident claimed two people.

The fatal accident involved motor vehicle number UBE 052J/UBJ393P Benz trailer and motorcycle registration number UER 097M.

The fatal accident happened on Monday at Kisoro Airfield along Kisoro -Kabale highway and it claimed lives of orishaba Movias aged 20 years and Mushimiyimmana Blessing.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,the deceased are both residents of Kateriteri cell Bukimbiri subcounty Kisoro district.

The motorcycle rider identified as Baker Thursday and a yet to be identified female juvenile were rushed to Nyakabande Health Center and Mutolere Hospital respectively.

Maate added that the driver of the trailer identified as Kambuttuka Saad Mukiibi,48,of Maldima Company and resident of Kainogoga cell mafubira Subcounty in Jinja District reported himself to Kisoro police station.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.