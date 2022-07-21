Members of Parliament from the Democratic Party(DP) have revealed that they are planning to elect a new party president following the decision by their current president Norbert Mao to agree to work with the ruling party-National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Addressing journalists at Parliament on Thursday, DP MPs headed by Bukoto Central constituency legislator Eng Richard Sebamala said the move by Mao to work with the NRM government will not be tolerated by members of the Opposition party and they will have to replace him no matter what.

“Some of us were not believing it, and we continued to expect that our president will come out and refute it but we have confirmed that our president has been working with NRM all along, this is very heartbreaking. Some of us are practically sick because we cannot imagine what Mao did. None of us was informed about this, but we just read them on Tibuhaburwa’s Twitter account, we tried to call him but he was not answering. However, it’s a shame that people like Mao could lose their moral values on petty things,” Sebamala said.

He, however, noted that despite Mao’s departure to their opponent, DP will stay strong and they are going to find a new president who will run the party activities from where Mao stopped.

“We have gone through stronger waves, even this will pass. If we manage to overcome the wave of NUP, we shall also overcome this one. Surviving NUP’s wave was an eye opener that DP will stay and we must know that DP is not Mao and Mao is not DP. Mao must also know that we are not cows and that he has left us in the kraal and is coming to lead us again no…… We wish him well but we shall not walk with him to hell.”

On Wednesday, NRM party signed a cooperation agreement with DP at State House, Entebbe.

President Yoweri Museveni, also the National Chairman of NRM, signed on behalf of the party, while DP President General, Hon. Norbert Mao signed on behalf of DP while both secretary Generals of NRM, Hon. Richard Todwong and DP’s Dr Gerald Siranda witnessed the signing.

Speaking after the signing, Mao appreciated the milestone on behalf of his party, saying that this is a continuous journey which started before some of them were born.

He told President Museveni that he now has the historical opportunity to gather party members scattered all over Uganda. “You must look for them wherever they are in all the political parties and in all the corners of Uganda,” Mao said.

A day after the signing of the agreement, President Museveni appointed Mao the new minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.