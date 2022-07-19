In Uganda, poor roads and schools plus lack of drugs in hospitals are because of corrupt civil servants; says IGG Betty Kamya

The Inspector General of Government, Beti Olive Kamya has said Ugandans are suffering because of poor service delivery caused by corrupt civil servants who embezzle public funds.

Addressing journalists at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Tuesday,Kamya said all the necessary funds needed to facilitate efficient service delivery in Uganda are always disbursed as per the budget but along the way, greedy civil servants embezzle it.

“We hired professionals who investigated and they found out that Uganda every year loses over Shs20m trillion to corruption, but as we all know in Uganda money is stolen in sequences right from the top government administration offices and by the time it reaches the last point to do what it is supposed to do, it’s over! That is why we don’t have drugs in hospitals, we have poor roads and schools, salaries are not paid in time yet people pay taxes,” Kamya noted.

“That’s why I’m calling upon Ugandans to join this war against corruption because at least we have a crew on who are the corrupt now. Report them, we shall arrest them and recover all the money lost. Ugandans must know that they have all the power to fight corruption through, ‘The whistle browsers act’. Which states that if any person gives out a piece of information that helps the government to discover, monitor and bring back that money stolen into its treasury, that person is paid 5 per cent of the money rescued,” she urged.

In the same way, Kamya warned local government civil servants not to be lured into corruption tendencies by their top bosses because they will be arrested and prosecuted yet their bosses will not rescue them.

“Yes, we are getting the small fish because the big ones use these small ones, (these are CAO or Town Clerks, PS and Accounting officers). Their big bosses order them to steal on their behalf. So I advise them to stop because we shall arrest them. I Advise them to learn from what Kazinda is going through, he stole money for big bosses but is suffering alone.”