Uganda Police Force have revealed that the murder of the acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Bukwo District Mr Charles Robert Ogwang was a planned mission, not a terrorism or robbery act.

It’s said in the late-night of 08/07/2022, Mr Ogwang was killed by unknown assailants who also set ablaze the vehicle reg number UG 0865 Z in which he was travelling.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Mr Ogwang was attacked at Kiryowa-Mabanda, Bombo Road near Banu Petrol station at around 11 pm by unidentified assailants who shot at him several times causing injuries to him. First responders from a nearby clinic rushed him to Bombo Military Hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries at around 4 am.

Addressing journalists at the headquarters of Uganda Police in Kampala on Monday, the force’s Spokesperson Fred Enanga said Mr Ogwang could have been trailed by the assailants. He said that investigations showed that the deceased left Bukwo for Mbale on the 8th of this month.

“When he reached Mbale, he informed his driver Eric Chemusto that he wanted to first pass Lira then head to Kampala however he changed his mind and they proceeded to Kampala. At 10:00 am they had reached Mukono, however, Mr Ogwang had to meet so many people in different areas within such as Buziga, Kisasi, Bweyogerere, Kireka, up to jokers’ hotel,” Enanga said.

He added that on the same day, he booked his driver a lodge at Liberty guest House found in Kireka because he wanted to drive himself to Lira and then to Bukwo.

“While driving himself, he reached Bwaise roundabout at 9:23 pm and headed up to Kagoma where he spent over 1 hour. As Police, we need to know what he was doing there. We last saw his movements at 11:15 pm using CCTV cameras at Kiryagonja, after he went up to Kiryowa village, in Kiryamuli ward, Gombe division where he met a group of strangers who stopped him, if you see the car, CAO parked on the roadside,” he added.

Enange also revealed that when the late CAO parked, he thought the strangers were peacekeepers or security personnel, one of them approached him on the passenger’s seat and asked him where is Mr Ogwang, and the late replied ‘I’m his driver”.

“At that moment, he had started anticipating that these were wrong people since they started by asking Mr, Ogwang that night. They took his cell phone and the wallet and after finding out that he was Mr Ogwang he was shot several times and even the car was set ablaze. This is what the dead told the medical officers at Bombo Military hospital where he had been rushed when they tried to get that info before he died.”

Also, during the time Mr Ogwang was murdered, two people were moving on Tuku-tuku Reg number UFF 849H who on hearing the shooting jumped off the tuku-tuku and hid. They watched whatever was happening.

“The two men observed that one of the assailants was recording whatever was taking place, trying to send evidence that the occupant in the car had died. Therefore, the investigations, we have, show that the deceased was trailed to kill him. So, this was a planned murder, they followed him till they stop him, therefore we can not say that his death was due to an assailant who wanted to rob him or an act of terrorism, it was a planned mission whose intention was to kill him.”

According to Police, four suspects have been arrested and the late’s driver, Eric Chemusto (23) old is among them. Police also recovered among other things 26 cartridges of 26 bullets that were fired at the victim.