The leadership of the Police has issued an order to all territorial Commanders to confiscate firearm (s) from any private security guard found walking alone with it.

Addressing the media on Monday at Police headquarters, the force’s spokesperson Fred Enanga said that following the increased gun robbery in the central region, it has been discovered that currently, the firearms used in the robbery are those that were stolen from private security guards.

“We have received information that there is a certain group of people preparing to start hijacking these private guards walking alone with guns with aim of stealing these guns to use them in robbery,” Enanga said.

He advised the leaders and supervisors of security companies to stop giving their guards guns and at the same time let them foot alone to their deployment or from their deployment.

“We all know very well that these Security guards do a wonderful job to protect people or companies who are able to pay for their services. Therefore, we caution the owners of these companies that after receiving this dangerous information, they need to stop giving their guards guns and let them walk alone to their deployments because they will be in danger any time, they can be hijacked by criminals and take away their guns.”

The police mouthpiece also added that even the security guards must be cautious and stop walking alone with guns.

“If they give you a gun and they order you to foot to your deployment just know that your life is in danger, therefore, an order is out to RPC and DPC to make sure that any security guard found walking individually with guns or gun, that gun (s) will be taken away from them and they with be punished together with their supervisors.”

He said that currently the gun which is used to terrorize people in parts of Mukono district where over 13 families have been robbed, it was belonging to a security guard who was working for Top security company limited.

“Top Security Company Limited lost this gun but the company did not tell the police. After discovering it, we managed to trace the security guard, Oluka Robert who was given that gun but run away after losing it,” he said.

In the same space, Police cautioned those dealing in second-hand clothes to stop selling clothes resembling or similar to security garments, because it has been discovered that currently, robbers are using such clothes to disguise themselves as army or Police and steal people.

“Don’t sell clothes similar to those of military or Police to the civilians because the information we have shows that criminals go to markets like Owino and buy these clothes and they use them in their criminal missions, especially at night. In all the operations we have carried out in Kyengera, Busega Natete, Nansana, Kawaala, Nabweru Kawempe, Makindye and Mukono we have found such clothes,” said Enanga.

He advised the dealers in second-hand clothes that in case they get such clothes, they should take them to Police or the army they will buy them off.