Eight women and one man have died while five other people sustained serious injuries in a fatal road crash at Sinalya village in Bombo Town Council about 38 kilometers into Luwero district along the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

The crash occurred after two vehicles collided at around 3.pm on Saturday afternoon. It involved a commuter taxi a Toyota Hiace (PSV) Reg. No. UBD 850J and a Tipper Lorry an Isuzu Elf Reg. No. UAH 316P.

One of the officers from Bombo Police Station Alfred Kamanda who visited the accident scene says that preliminary investigations into this accident show that it occurred after the taxi which was moving from Kampala to Gulu direction burst one of its rear tyres.

As a result, its driver Richard Ssebbowa lost control after it overturned several times. While overturning, it collided with an oncoming Tipper Lorry driven by Richard Nsasaga, which also overturned after the collision.

He says the crash saw seven women and one man who were traveling in the taxi killed on the spot. Another female passenger in the taxi died on the way to Mulago Hospital. All deceased persons are yet to be identified.

Police has so far managed to only identify five people who were injured. They include; Richard Nsasaga, 63, the driver of the lorry and a resident of Nansana in Wakiso. The other is Richard Ssebbowa, 22, the driver of the taxi and a resident of Matugga still in Wakiso.

The other injured persons are Bravo Ssebukera, 18, a resident of Nansana, Nasser Busulwa, 29, and Ibrahim Kyakiwa, 35, both residents of Bwaise. The injured were rushed to Bombo General Military Hospital but they were immediately referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The dead bodies were taken to Luwero Hospital Mortuary for Postmortem. The body of one female passenger who died in transit to Mulago was taken to Kampala City Mortuary Mulago for an autopsy. Police hahaveowed the wreckages of both vehicles to Bombo Police Station.