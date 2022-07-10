The Kabale district woman MP Atwakiire Catherine Ndamira has honored a pledge of 100 bags of cement she made to Kabale Muslim council.

This was after the fundraising ceremony of the construction of the house of the kabale District Muslim kadhi where over Shs 71m and 120 bags of cement were raised.

Speaking as the guest of honor, on 29th May this year, Atwakiire pledged 100 bags of cement to facilitate the construction of the kabale district kadhi house in kirigime ward.

Speaking to our reporter on Friday evening after the handover of the 100 bags of cement at Kirigime Mosque in Kirigime ward southern division kabale Municipality, the kabale District woman MP through her political assistant Mr Akampurira Alex pledged to keep eyeing for more funds from well-wishers till the house is fully constructed.

Atwakiire called for accountability and quality work at the construction site highlighting a challenge of contractors presenting shoddy work.

She further called for strict supervision when construction resumes to have value of money at the site.

The kabale District Kadhi Sheikh Kaabu Luule applauded Hon Catherine Ndamira for honoring the pledge in the time of construction.

He added that Ndamira has greatly impacted the Muslim community in all aspects ranging from economic, social and religious by donating to them animals to rare among others.

Sheik Kaabu Luule pledged maximum support from the Muslim community to the legislator saying that the hand that gives is the hand that receives.