Police in Rukiga District have one suspect in custody for alleged murder of her husband, one John Kataratambi aged 58,a UPDF a Veteran resident of Nyamirima cell Rwenyangye parish Kamwezi subcounty in Rukiga district.

The deceased was allegedly murdered by the wife, one Sarah Arebo,25, a karimojong resident of the same address.

It’s alleged that on Friday afternoon , she left home and went to buzz in the trading centre in Nyamirima cell, while the husband (deceased) was left taking care of their two children with her father in-law one Kitwekyoma Zavero.

At around midnight, she returned home drunk.

On reaching home, they were heard by the father in-law having a disagreement which has always been the case over alcoholism by the woman.

Later her father in-law heard someone move to the backyard of his house, opened the kitchen, whom he didn’t know.

It was Saturday morning when he opened his kitchen, only to find his son Kataratambi John lying in pool of blood, dead.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,the suspect was also assaulted by the mob but was rescued by Charles Bendakabi the LC2 chairman who alerted the Kamwezi police that rushed her to Kamwezi health center IV for medication.

Maate says that the deceased’s body was found with a deep cut on the fore head and the panga used was recovered and exhibited.