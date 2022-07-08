The Kisoro District LC 5 Chairperson Abel Bizimana has made a revelation on why the refugees in his district prefer to stay out of the camp.

Despite the fact that the refuges leave their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC to Uganda seeking peace, leaving their properties and wealth, they remain social animals and can do anything because they’re human.

According to Bizimana, refugees prefer to stay out of the camp to enjoy the pleasure of sex, which is denied in the camp.

While posting on Twitter via his handle @biziabby, the district boss wrote that the refugees are denied sex in the camp, which keeps them out.

“Funny but true revelation: one of the reasons asylum seekers stay near the border is that they are not allowed to enjoy sexual rights in the camp! We are about to have a planting season and may need the gardens for food. It’s menacing to see IDP-like picture in Kisoro,” Abel Bizimana tweeted.

Kisoro district is the gate for Congolese refugees who since March this year have been flocking into Uganda escaping M23 insurgency.

According to the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Hajji Shafique Ssekandi, more than 35,000 Congolese refugees have entered Uganda since 28th March 2022.