Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has revealed that everyday that passes by, he regrets the day he met President Yoweri Museveni.

He says meeting the President ruined his political career.

During an interview on Media Choice television (YouTube Channel) over the weekend, Mr Mirundi said if he had not been given a job in State House, he wouldn’t have found President Museveni’s son-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo who made his life miserable.

The political analyst added that Mr. Rwabwogo never liked him and was treating him like a dog for the 14 years he worked for President Museveni at State House.

“Museveni himself threw me in a dustbin, by appointing me to be his advisor under the influence of his in-law. It’s me who refused to go there and left his government. I will never work for his government again. Museveni appointed me his advisor to humiliate me but there is time to pay and we will be watching them,” Mirundi cursed.

“And I made a very huge mistake of supporting Museveni, I regret it because Museveni is the weakest person in his government, whoever joins Museveni suffers, the mafias in his government will have to attack him or her.”

The veteran journalist further cautioned top officials in President Museveni’s government to stop mistreating Ugandans by making their lives miserable.

“You found us here and we helped you take power but if the former governments had humiliated us to this level, would you have found us here? Although we were too critical of those former governments, they reserved us, now who are you to humiliate us?” he asked.

“I’m an honest man if you kill me, you lose but stop humiliating Ugandans and I will never allow it again. I spent 14 years at State House and Museveni threw me to Kasasiro, if I had agreed as Museveni had directed nobody would be hearing me revealing this. Museveni is lucky that he has held power for a long time and because of poverty whoever they humiliate goes back but I want to caution that those you see coming back to you are not happy so be careful.”

Mirundi however, warned Museveni not to circumvent democracy as he looks for a successor because he will lose everything he has put together ever since he came into power.

“.. Because of their arrogance they did not prepare for succession thinking that they will buy MPs, let them try it, they will see how tired Ugandans are, they will even lose what they have accumulated in the past three decades.”