Butchers in Ishaka, Central and Nyakabirizi divisions, Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality have suspended animal slaughtering activities protesting increased slaughtering fees.

The butchers under their association of Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality Butchery Owners Association accuse Municipal authorities of increasing slaughtering fees without their consent.

In Ishaka, butchers accuse municipal authorities over high taxes they are putting on them saying they can’t afford them in this crisis.

Byaruhanga Nathan, the association chairperson said a cow was previously charged Ugx 7,000 and a goat at Ugx 5,000 the fees that have since been hiked to Ugx 10,000 and 7,000 respectively.

Byaruhanga notes that municipal authorities have failed to respond to their concerns and they are only targeting tax forgetting the challenges being faced by Ugandans.

Frank Kateba, the chairman Nyakabirizi division butchers association notes that unless the Municipal authorities withdraw the new charging policy, they will start slaughtering their animals from the neighboring town councils like Kizinda, Kyamuhunga and Rwentuuha.

Joel Nkore, the Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality deputy Mayor said the new charging policy was passed in the last council to match the current economic hardship they also face in running the Municipality affairs.